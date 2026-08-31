The Maine Soccer Team traveled to Hamilton, New York to play Colgate at Beyer-Small Field on Sunday August 30th. The result was a scoreless draw.

Colgate outshot Maine 12-8, with the Black Bears having a slight advantage in shots-on-goal 6-5. Maine led in corner kicks 5-4.

Elena Barenberg was in goal for Maine and had 5 saves, 2 in the 1st Half and 3 in the 2nd Half. The Black Bears pressed the attack in the 2nd half, when they had 5 of their 6 shots on goal.

Both Maine and Colgate are 1-3-1.

Maine returns home to host Army on Thursday night, September 3rd at 7 p.m. at the New Balance Soccer Complex at the University of Maine.