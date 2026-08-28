The Maine Black Bear Soccer Team lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday night, August 27 at the New Balance Soccer Complex, with Merrimack scoring the winning goal with 33 seconds to play.

Merrimack scored the 1st goal of the game with 10:01 left to play on Lucia Antonucci's unassisted goal.

Merrimack led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With 2:40 left to play, Maine tied the game, on Audrey Palmer's goal, assisted by Britta Denny.

But with just 33 seconds left Gabrielle Geloso scored, unassisted. The goal was reviewed and confirmed.

Maine outshot Merrimack 16-9 and had a 7-5 shot on goal advantage. The Black Bears had a 6-2 corner kick advantage

Elena Barenberg had 3 saves for Maine.

Maine is now 1-3 while Merrimack is 1-2-1.

The Black Bears travel to New York to take on Colgate on Sunday August 30th at 1 p.m. Maine will return home to host Army on Thursday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.

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Check out photos from the game.