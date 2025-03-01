Caribou Girls Win 1st Class B State Title Beating Biddeford 49-48 in Overtime

The Caribou Girls Basketball Team won their 1st ever Class B State Basketball Title beating the Biddeford Tigers 49-48 in overtime.

Caribou had won a State Class A Title in 1983 and lost the Class A Title Game in 1984.

With Biddeford up 48-47 and ready to inbound the ball from the baseline, Quinn Corrigan stepped in front of the pass and was fouled. She calmly went to the free throw line with 0.4 seconds left and sank both shots to give the Vikings the Gold Ball!

Madelynn Deprey ended up with a game high 29 points, including 7 points in overtime. She was 8-10 from the free throw line. Liv Adams had 11 points. Quinn Corrigan had 6 points including a 3-pointer. Ainsley Caron had a 3-pointer . The Vikings were 16-21 from the free throw line