Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey and Houlton’s Isiah Ervin Named Big East Players of the Week
Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey and Houlton's Isiah Erving who were named the Big East Girl's and Boy's Player of the Week by the Big East Basketball Coaches.
Girls
Madelynn Deprey was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week. In 3 games she scored 80 points, ripped down 25 rebounds, dished 9 assists and had 10 steals to lead Caribou to a 3-0 record.
Name to the Girl's Basketball Honor Roll were
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals
- Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 2 games, 29 points, 6 rebounds, 9 steals, 5 assists
- Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth - 2 games, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
- Rebecca Balmas - Hermon - 2 games, 31 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Kassidy Lebel - Hermon - 2 games, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals
- Marion Young - Presque Isle - 3 games, 32 points, 28 rebounds, 4 steals
- Nora Curtis - Presque Isle - 3 games, 22 points, 22 rebounds
- Avery Cates - Washington Academy - 3 games, 32 points, 12 steals, 11 rebounds
Boys
Isiah Ervin from Houlton played in 3 games, scoring 67 points, and had 22 rebounds, 18 assists and 5 blocks as the Shiretowners start the season 1-2.
Named to the Boy's Honor Roll were
- Owen Corrigan - Caribou - 3 games, 61 points, 11 assists, 11 steals
- Landen Belanger - Caribou - 3 games, 45 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou - 3 games, 44 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 3 games, 38 points, 12 rebounds, 20 assists
- Isak Robichaud - John Bapst - 2 games, 40 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
- James Witham - MDI - 2 games, 34 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town - 3 games, 64 points, 29 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks
- Will Francis - Orono - 3 games, 40 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, 7 steals
- Kason Bus, Presque Isle - 2 games, 41 points, 9 steals
- Elis Mosher - Presque Isle - 2 games, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy - 3 games, 50 points, 23 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists.
You can vote for the 92.9 The Ticket Week 2 Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday night, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.
You can nominate an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.