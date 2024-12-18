Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey and Houlton’s Isiah Ervin Named Big East Players of the Week

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey and Houlton's Isiah Erving who were named the Big East Girl's and Boy's Player of the Week by the Big East Basketball Coaches.

Girls

Madelynn Deprey was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week. In 3 games she scored 80 points, ripped down 25 rebounds, dished 9 assists and had 10 steals to lead Caribou to a 3-0 record.

Name to the Girl's Basketball Honor Roll were

Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 2 games, 29 points, 6 rebounds, 9 steals, 5 assists

Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth - 2 games, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Rebecca Balmas - Hermon - 2 games, 31 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Kassidy Lebel - Hermon - 2 games, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals

Marion Young - Presque Isle - 3 games, 32 points, 28 rebounds, 4 steals

Nora Curtis - Presque Isle - 3 games, 22 points, 22 rebounds

Avery Cates - Washington Academy - 3 games, 32 points, 12 steals, 11 rebounds

Boys

Isiah Ervin from Houlton played in 3 games, scoring 67 points, and had 22 rebounds, 18 assists and 5 blocks as the Shiretowners start the season 1-2.

Named to the Boy's Honor Roll were

Owen Corrigan - Caribou - 3 games, 61 points, 11 assists, 11 steals

Landen Belanger - Caribou - 3 games, 45 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou - 3 games, 44 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists

Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 3 games, 38 points, 12 rebounds, 20 assists

Isak Robichaud - John Bapst - 2 games, 40 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

James Witham - MDI - 2 games, 34 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Emmitt Byther - Old Town - 3 games, 64 points, 29 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks

Will Francis - Orono - 3 games, 40 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, 7 steals

Kason Bus, Presque Isle - 2 games, 41 points, 9 steals

Elis Mosher - Presque Isle - 2 games, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals

Clay Crosman - Washington Academy - 3 games, 50 points, 23 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists.

You can vote for the 92.9 The Ticket Week 2 Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday night, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.