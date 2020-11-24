Catching Up With The Headlines & Highlights For 11-24-20

For a day when only the Monday Night Football game was played prior, there ended up being a lot of sports information to run through, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff recap it all.

The UMaine Men’s basketball team tips off the season tomorrow inside bubbleville at Mohegan Sun, it is a 2pm tip off against 4th ranked and the defending National Champion Virginia Cavaliers.

The UMaine Women open up the season this weekend, and they are also at the bubbleville event at Mohegan Sun. We know the Black Bears will play Mississippi State Saturday at 10am.

The Boston Bruins signed Jake DeBrusk to a 2-year deal worth a little more than 3 and a half million dollars a year.

The UMaine Black Bears have the Hockey East women’s rookie of the week after the first weekend of the season. Freshman Morgan Sadler takes home the first honor of the season. She scored a goal Friday night for the Bears in their 2-1 win at Holy Cross.

New England Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead did not return with the team from Houston Sunday, it was expected he would return home yesterday.

There was no real update on Offensive Tackle Isaiah Wynn either, according to Belichick the 24 year old was scheduled for tests yesterday.

In the Monday Night Football game the LA Rams improved to 7-3 with a road win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay 27-24.

The Boston Celtics locked up a big free agent yesterday, inking Tacko Fall to a two-way contract.

Today is the MLS Quarterfinals. #8 New England is at #1 Philadelphia – 8pm

