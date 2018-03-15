Celtics Fall In 2OT To Wiz [VIDEO]

Simply put, the Boston Celtics had plenty of chances to beat the Washington Wizards last night despite all their injuries. But, in the end they lost in double overtime 125-124.

Consider the following...

The had a 20 point lead in the first half.

They were up three points with five seconds to go in regulation and left a Wiz player wide open for a corner three pointer to force overtime.

Jayson Tatum missed a free throw at the end of overtime that would have won the game.

All of this left the Celtics with a lot of 'what ifs' to talk about after the game.

The Celtics did battle with second string players. The injury list continues to grow. No Al Horford, Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown and of course, no Gordon Hayward.

The C's fall to 46-22 with 14 games to play and plenty of injuries that need quick healing.