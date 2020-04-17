Channel 5 To Air ‘Flashback’ Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

Enjoy all the fun of the race tomorrow, without getting wet!

The 2020 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race would have been this Saturday, but unfortunately due to Coronavirus concerns it was canceled this year, but fear not WABI TV5 Bangor is digging into the archives.

The 2000 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race airs tomorrow, April 18th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. TV5 News anchor-reporters Brian Sullivan and Brittany McHatten will host the broadcast in the studio, but when the footage from 200 airs, we get to see several TV-5 personalities from the past, including our friend, Tim Throckmorton who retired just about a year ago.

Check out some video of the 2019 race, and we will see you a year from now at Six Mile Falls!