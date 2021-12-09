Chatting With New UMaine FB Coach Jordan Stevens

The 2010 UMaine graduate was announced as the 37th head coach in Black Bear program history Tuesday, he joined The Morning Line Thursday before his formal introduction to Maine media members on campus.

We found out how the 2009 All-CAA third team defensive end choice plans to balance his defensive background on the offensive side of the ball.

Stevens started his coaching career after his playing days at UMaine ended and he knows the culture needed to succeed in Orono because he was part of the 2008 NCAA Tournament team.

And despite the success he's had on the field and as a coach he admitted the outpouring of support has been a bit humbling and overwhelming.

