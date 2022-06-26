Chris Sale to Pitch in Portland Thursday?

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale continued his rehab from a broken rib, and struck out six over 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in his second rehab outing Saturday.

According to Manager Alex Cora, Sale will pitch in Double A Portland next.

Assuming the Red Sox will want to have Sale pitching every 5 days, he could possibly pitch again in Portland on Thursday, June 30th.

According the the Sea Dog's website, Thursday is also Margaritaville Night!

Are you ready for a change in latitude? Escape to Hadlock Field for a FINtastic time with Margaritaville Night at the Park on Thursday, June 30th when the Sea Dogs host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"…the festivities at the ballpark will start at 4:30 PM with Tiki Thom and the Beach Band performing on the Horch Roofing stage in the front plaza at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs have three pairs of tickets to the August 2nd Jimmy Buffett concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, which will be given away throughout the game. All fans are encouraged to wear their Hawaiian shirts to the game as you enjoy your nine-inning vacation in paradise. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Hawaiian Leis. "Cheeseburgers in Paradise" and Hawaiian Pizza will be available in the concession stands.

The game against New Hampshire begins at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets click HERE