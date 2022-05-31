Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 31

There are just 2 days left in the 2022 Maine High School Softball and Baseball Regular Seasons. Most schools have 1 game left, with a few still having 2 games left and Old Town having played all of their games. Here are the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, May 31st. Best of luck to everyone in their last game(s) and in the playoffs

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Brunswick 14-1 161.756 2 Skowhegan 13-2 122.971 3 Oxford Hills 13-2 119.009 4 Hampden Academy 11-3 104.476 5 Bangor 9-6 98.525 6 Edward Little 7-8 58.425 7 Brewer 3-12 44.380 8 Messalonskee 4-11 31.847 9 Lewiston 5-10 26.603 10 Mt. Ararat 4-11 23.911 11 Camden Hills 3-11 16.761 12 Mount Blue 1-14 12.444

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor 14-1 186.784 2 Oxford Hills 13-2 144.533 3 Mt. Ararat 11-4 130.022 4 Brewer 7-8 97.663 5 Messalonskee 9-6 95.320 6 Hampden Academy 7-7 85.907 7 Skowhegan 8-7 84.571 8 Edward Little 7-8 81.346 9 Mt. Blue 6-9 73.142 10 Camden Hills 6-8 64.761 11 Lewiston 5-10 54.380 12 Brunswick 2-13 23.415

Here are the remaining games scheduled

Tuesday May 31

Brunswick vs. Mt. Ararat 4 p.m.

Skowhegan vs. Oxford Hills 5 p.m.

Edward Little at Lewiston 6:30 p.m

Wednesday June 1

Hampden Academy vs. Camden Hills - Double Header starts at 4 p.m.

Messalonskee at Mt. Blue 4 p.m.

Bangor vs. Brewer 7 p.m.