Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 31
There are just 2 days left in the 2022 Maine High School Softball and Baseball Regular Seasons. Most schools have 1 game left, with a few still having 2 games left and Old Town having played all of their games. Here are the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, May 31st. Best of luck to everyone in their last game(s) and in the playoffs
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Brunswick
|14-1
|161.756
|2
|Skowhegan
|13-2
|122.971
|3
|Oxford Hills
|13-2
|119.009
|4
|Hampden Academy
|11-3
|104.476
|5
|Bangor
|9-6
|98.525
|6
|Edward Little
|7-8
|58.425
|7
|Brewer
|3-12
|44.380
|8
|Messalonskee
|4-11
|31.847
|9
|Lewiston
|5-10
|26.603
|10
|Mt. Ararat
|4-11
|23.911
|11
|Camden Hills
|3-11
|16.761
|12
|Mount Blue
|1-14
|12.444
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor
|14-1
|186.784
|2
|Oxford Hills
|13-2
|144.533
|3
|Mt. Ararat
|11-4
|130.022
|4
|Brewer
|7-8
|97.663
|5
|Messalonskee
|9-6
|95.320
|6
|Hampden Academy
|7-7
|85.907
|7
|Skowhegan
|8-7
|84.571
|8
|Edward Little
|7-8
|81.346
|9
|Mt. Blue
|6-9
|73.142
|10
|Camden Hills
|6-8
|64.761
|11
|Lewiston
|5-10
|54.380
|12
|Brunswick
|2-13
|23.415
Here are the remaining games scheduled
Tuesday May 31
- Brunswick vs. Mt. Ararat 4 p.m.
- Skowhegan vs. Oxford Hills 5 p.m.
- Edward Little at Lewiston 6:30 p.m
Wednesday June 1
- Hampden Academy vs. Camden Hills - Double Header starts at 4 p.m.
- Messalonskee at Mt. Blue 4 p.m.
- Bangor vs. Brewer 7 p.m.
