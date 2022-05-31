Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points &#8211; May 31

Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 31

There are just 2 days left in the 2022 Maine High School Softball and Baseball Regular Seasons. Most schools have 1 game left, with a few still having 2 games left and Old Town having played all of their games. Here are the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, May 31st. Best of luck to everyone in their last game(s) and in the playoffs

 

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Brunswick14-1161.756
2Skowhegan13-2122.971
3Oxford Hills13-2119.009
4Hampden Academy11-3104.476
5Bangor9-698.525
6Edward Little7-858.425
7Brewer3-1244.380
8Messalonskee4-1131.847
9Lewiston5-1026.603
10Mt. Ararat4-1123.911
11Camden Hills3-1116.761
12Mount Blue1-1412.444

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bangor14-1186.784
2Oxford Hills13-2144.533
3Mt. Ararat11-4130.022
4Brewer7-897.663
5Messalonskee9-695.320
6Hampden Academy7-785.907
7Skowhegan8-784.571
8Edward Little7-881.346
9Mt. Blue6-973.142
10Camden Hills6-864.761
11Lewiston5-1054.380
12Brunswick2-1323.415

Here are the remaining games scheduled

Tuesday May 31

  • Brunswick vs. Mt. Ararat 4 p.m.
  • Skowhegan vs. Oxford Hills 5 p.m.
  • Edward Little at Lewiston 6:30 p.m

Wednesday June 1

  • Hampden Academy vs. Camden Hills - Double Header starts at 4 p.m.
  • Messalonskee at Mt. Blue 4 p.m.
  • Bangor vs. Brewer 7 p.m.
