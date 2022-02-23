We enter the quarterfinal round in Class C on Wednesday as the best teams in northern and eastern Maine compete in the high school basketball tournament in Bangor and Augusta.

In Class C Quarterfinals #11 Central Upsets #3 Woodland 63-45

The Red Devils upset #6 Stearns in the prelim. Their upset party continued in convincing fashion over the Dragons. An 11-0 run in the 2nd quarter extended their lead all the way up to 13 and led 28-18 at halftime.

The Red Devils were able to hold their lead in the 2nd half thanks to strong efforts from Bryce Burns (24 points) and 1,000 point scorer Simon Allen (23 points). [PHOTOS + BOX SCORE]

#2 GSA Boys Handles #10 Penobscot Valley 44-18

The Eagles, who saw #3 Woodland go down in an upset, refused to face the same fate. The Howlers kept it close in the first half only trailing 18-15. The Eagles would come out strong as ever in the 2nd half scoring the first 10 points. They would outscore the Howlers 16-2 in the third quarter and only allow 3 points to Howlers in the entire 2nd half. Patrick Dagan led the way for the Eagles on the offensive side of the court notching 4 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter alone. He finished the game with 6 total 3-pointers and 20 points.

#2 GSA and #10 Central will meet in the Northern Maine Class C Boys semifinals

#2 Hermon Advance to Northern Maine Girls Class B Finals over #3 MDI 42-32

The Trojans raced out to a 11-3 lead early, but the Hawks would fight back fast and furiously. A 16-0 run in the 2nd and 3rd quarter raced Hermon to 19-11 lead early in the third quarter. Faith Coombs and Charlotte Caron (13 points) each had a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to propel the big Hawks run. Hermon led by many as 16, but a late MDI run in the final quarter sparked by Elizabeth Jones (12 points) reduced the lead to 5. The Hawks would hang on to the lead thanks to solid foul shooting in a physical game from the Cross Center.

#1 Old Town Also Advances Taking Care of #4 Presque Isle 64-22

The #1 Coyotes came ready to play from the jump. Old Town raced out to a 30-3 lead by halftime proving to be enough of a cushion. Sydney Loring had 15 points by halftime for the Coyotes. Old Town grew their lead to 50-10 by the end of the 3rd quarter and hung on for the easy win. Loring led the way with 19 points. Big East player of the year Saige Evans pitched in with 9 points playing a distribution role for the Coyotes.

#1 Old Town and #2 Hermon will meet for the third time this season on Saturday splitting their first two games. This time it will be for a Northern Maine Championship.

#2 Brewer Boys Get Their Revenge on #3 Skowhegan 58-30

The Witches managed just two losses all season, one of which was to Skowhegan. It looked like they would be in trouble again trailing 6-2 early. An 8-0 run after that calmed down Brewer and it was easy sailing after that. An 18-7 third quarter propelled Brewer to a 49-26 lead. Brady Saunders led the way for the Witches scoring 19 points on 9/13 shooting. Mr. Basketball finalists Aaron Newcomb and Colby Smith played a supporting role in this one.

#1 Nokomis Survives And Advances vs #4 Cony 51-35

High school basketball in Maine this winter has largely been the Cooper and Ace Flagg show. The Warriors jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at a packed Augusta Civic Center, but Cony scored 10 straight points putting the freshman sensations in a bind. A 25-19 halftime lead would not hold for Cony, as the Warriors got a couple of three's from Alex Grant in the third to reduce the deficit. They would take a lead into the fourth quarter. Cooper would take over the game leading the Warriors on 17-3 run in the fourth. Nokomis allowed just 10 points to Cony in the 2nd half. Cooper finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks while Ace had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

#1 Nokomis and #2 Brewer will meet in a much anticipated Class A Boys Northern Maine final on Friday

#2 Orono Boys Advance vs #11 John Bapst 56-39

#1 Undefeated Ellsworth Boys Advance vs. #4 Old Town 55-47

#1 Ellsworth and #2 Orono will meet in the Northern Maine Class B Boys Final.