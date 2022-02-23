11 Central Boys Defeats #3 Woodland 63-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #11 Central Red Devils Boy's Basketball Team continued to upset Class C, knocking off #3 Woodland 63-45 on Wednesday morning, February 23rd in the Class C Quarterfinals. The Red Devils had advance to the Round of 8 by knocking off #6 Stearns in the Round of 16.

Central led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Devils led 43-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central was led by Bryce Burns with 24 points while Simon Allen had 23 points. The Red Devils were 8-9 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Allen had 4 3-pointers while Burn had 2 3's. Will Libby and Raolin Williams each had a 3-pointer.

Woodland was led by Wyatt MacArthur who had 22 points while Ethan Monk had 11 points. The Dragons were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. MacArthur had 3 3-pointers, while Ethan Monk, Reece Sabattus and Shain McIver each had a 3-pointer.

Central now 12-8 will play in the 2nd Class C Semifinal on Friday night, February 25th at 78:35 p.m.

Woodland's season comes to an end with a 15-4 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Boys 16 12 15 20 63 Woodland Boys 13 5 13 14 45

Box Score

Central

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 4 Lucas Gustin 4 1 1 0 2 2 5 Will Libby 5 2 1 1 0 0 10 Ethan Ladd 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Raolin Willis 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Hayden Strout 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Simon Allen 23 7 3 4 5 8 23 Jakson Pollock 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Koby Bean 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Bryce Burns 24 10 8 2 2 3 40 Nick Schlipstein 4 2 2 0 0 0 41 Nick Masters 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Dylan York 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 63 23 15 8 9 13

Woodland

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Guage Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Justin Overlock 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Cyrus Sewalp 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ethan Monk 11 5 4 1 0 0 10 Dehkin Sockabasin 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Evan McArthur 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Reece Sabattus 3 1 0 1 0 0 13 Wyatt MacArthur 22 9 6 3 1 2 15 Brogan Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Shain McIver 9 4 3 1 0 1 24 Nate Scharff 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 James Noyes 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 19 13 6 1 3