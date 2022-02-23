#11 Central Boys Defeats #3 Woodland 63-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #11 Central Red Devils Boy's Basketball Team continued to upset Class C, knocking off #3 Woodland 63-45 on Wednesday morning, February 23rd in the Class C Quarterfinals. The Red Devils had advance to the Round of 8 by knocking off #6 Stearns in the Round of 16.
Central led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Devils led 43-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Central was led by Bryce Burns with 24 points while Simon Allen had 23 points. The Red Devils were 8-9 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Allen had 4 3-pointers while Burn had 2 3's. Will Libby and Raolin Williams each had a 3-pointer.
Woodland was led by Wyatt MacArthur who had 22 points while Ethan Monk had 11 points. The Dragons were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. MacArthur had 3 3-pointers, while Ethan Monk, Reece Sabattus and Shain McIver each had a 3-pointer.
Central now 12-8 will play in the 2nd Class C Semifinal on Friday night, February 25th at 78:35 p.m.
Woodland's season comes to an end with a 15-4 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Boys
|16
|12
|15
|20
|63
|Woodland Boys
|13
|5
|13
|14
|45
Box Score
Central
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|4
|Lucas Gustin
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Will Libby
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Ethan Ladd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Raolin Willis
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Hayden Strout
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Simon Allen
|23
|7
|3
|4
|5
|8
|23
|Jakson Pollock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Koby Bean
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Bryce Burns
|24
|10
|8
|2
|2
|3
|40
|Nick Schlipstein
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Nick Masters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Dylan York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|63
|23
|15
|8
|9
|13
Woodland
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Guage Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Justin Overlock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cyrus Sewalp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ethan Monk
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Dehkin Sockabasin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Evan McArthur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Reece Sabattus
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13
|Wyatt MacArthur
|22
|9
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|Brogan Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Shain McIver
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Nate Scharff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|James Noyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|45
|19
|13
|6
|1
|3