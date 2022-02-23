#11 Central Boys Defeats #3 Woodland 63-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#11 Central Boys Defeats #3 Woodland 63-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #11 Central Red Devils Boy's Basketball Team continued to upset Class C, knocking off #3 Woodland 63-45 on Wednesday morning, February 23rd in the Class C Quarterfinals. The Red Devils had advance to the Round of 8 by knocking off #6 Stearns in the Round of 16.

Central led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Devils led 43-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central was led by Bryce Burns with 24 points while Simon Allen had 23 points. The Red Devils were 8-9 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Allen had 4 3-pointers while Burn had 2 3's. Will Libby and Raolin Williams each had a 3-pointer.

Woodland was led by Wyatt MacArthur who had 22 points while Ethan Monk had 11 points. The Dragons were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. MacArthur had 3 3-pointers, while Ethan Monk, Reece Sabattus and Shain McIver each had a 3-pointer.

Central now 12-8 will play in the 2nd Class C Semifinal on Friday night, February 25th at 78:35 p.m.

Woodland's season comes to an end with a 15-4 record.

Line Score

1234T
Central Boys1612152063
Woodland Boys135131445

Box Score

Central

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Lucas Gustin411022
5Will Libby521100
10Ethan Ladd000000
11Raolin Willis310100
12Hayden Strout000000
14Simon Allen2373458
23Jakson Pollock000000
24Koby Bean000000
30Bryce Burns24108223
40Nick Schlipstein422000
41Nick Masters000000
55Dylan York000000
TOTALS6323158913

Woodland

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Guage Howard000000
2Justin Overlock000000
4Cyrus Sewalp000000
5Ethan Monk1154100
10Dehkin Sockabasin000000
11Evan McArthur000000
12Reece Sabattus310100
13Wyatt MacArthur2296312
15Brogan Brown000000
23Shain McIver943101
24Nate Scharff000000
25James Noyes000000
TOTALS451913613

 

#3 Woodland vs. #11 Central Class C Boys Quarterfinals

The #3 Woodland Dragons Boy's Basketball Team took on the #11 Central Red Devils on Wednesday morning, February 23rd in the Class C Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top