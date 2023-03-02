Class B Championship Basketball Games to Move Due to Weather

This much we know... The Class B Gold Ball Games will NOT Take place in Portland on Saturday afternoon, March 4th. Depending upon the weather, and a decision to be made on Friday the games will be played

At the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, March 4th at either 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. or at 7 p.m.and 8:45 p.m. (Girls first then Boys)

or if the weather is not cooperative, will be played

At the Portland Expo on Tuesday, March 7th at 6 pm. and 7:45 p.m. (Girls then Boys).

All other Gold Ball Games will take place as scheduled as of Thursday, March 2nd at noon