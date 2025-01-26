Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Hang on to Beat Wake Forest 63-56

Cooper Flagg and the #2 Duke Blue Devils hung on to beat Wake Forest 63-56 on Saturday afternoon, January 25th, in a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket.

Flagg played all but 1:02 of the 40 minute game, and finished with a game-high 24 points. He dished out 6 assists, while pulling down 7 rebounds and blocking 1 shot.

Duke led 35-22 at the end of the 1st Half.

Flagg now has 10 games with at least 20 points and has reached that mark in 4 of his last 6 games. Duke is 9-1 when Flagg scores 20 points or more. Cooper is now averaging 23.0 points per game in ACC play.

#2 Duke is back in action on Monday, January 27th, returning to Cameron Indoor Stadium to battle NC State. The Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC) and Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) tip off at 8:30 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 7:30 p.m.

