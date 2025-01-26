Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Hang on to Beat Wake Forest 63-56

Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Hang on to Beat Wake Forest 63-56

AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Cooper Flagg and the #2 Duke Blue Devils hung on to beat Wake Forest 63-56 on Saturday afternoon, January 25th,  in a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket.

Flagg played all but 1:02 of the 40 minute game, and finished with a game-high 24 points. He dished out 6 assists, while pulling down 7 rebounds and blocking 1 shot.

Duke led 35-22 at the end of the 1st Half.

Flagg now has 10 games with at least 20 points and has reached that mark  in 4  of his last 6 games. Duke is 9-1 when Flagg scores 20 points or more. Cooper is now averaging 23.0 points per game in ACC play.

#2 Duke is back in action on Monday, January 27th, returning to Cameron Indoor Stadium to battle NC State. The Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC) and Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) tip off at 8:30 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 7:30 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Mainers Should Stock Their Vehicles With These Winter Supplies

Mainers know that it’s better to be safe than sorry, so it’s best to have these items and not need them than to need them and not have them.
Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket