The Maine Soccer Team lost to Bryant 1-0 on Thursday night, October 22nd in Rhode Island.

The lone goal of the game was scored 9:59 in the 2nd Half, by Samanth Zaslaw for the Bulldogs.

Maine outshot Bryant 17-3 in the game and had a 8-2 corner kick advantage.

Elena Barenberg had 1 save in goal for the Black Bears.

Bryant is now 5-6-3 overall and 3-2-1 in America East.

Maine is 6-5-3 overall and 3-2-1 in America East.

The Black Bears play their final regular season game on Sunday, October 25th when they host Binghamton at 12 noon.

America East Standings