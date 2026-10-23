Maine Soccer Falls to Bryant 1-0
The Maine Soccer Team lost to Bryant 1-0 on Thursday night, October 22nd in Rhode Island.
The lone goal of the game was scored 9:59 in the 2nd Half, by Samanth Zaslaw for the Bulldogs.
Maine outshot Bryant 17-3 in the game and had a 8-2 corner kick advantage.
Elena Barenberg had 1 save in goal for the Black Bears.
Bryant is now 5-6-3 overall and 3-2-1 in America East.
Maine is 6-5-3 overall and 3-2-1 in America East.
The Black Bears play their final regular season game on Sunday, October 25th when they host Binghamton at 12 noon.
America East Standings
- Binghamton 14 points 4-0-2
- UMBC 10 points 3-2-1
- Maine 10 points 3-2-1
- Bryant 10 points 3-2-1
- Vermont 10 points 2-0-4
- UAlbany 10 points 3-3-1
- UMass Lowell 6 points 1-2-3
- NJIT 4 points 1-5-1
- UNH 3 points 1-5-0