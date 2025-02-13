Cooper Flagg and #3 Duke Beat California 78-57

In a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket Cooper Flagg and the #3 Duke Blue Devils beat California 78-57 on Wednesday, February 12th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg scored 27 points. He was 8-14 from the field including going 2-4 from beyond the 3-point arc, and was a perfect 9-9 from the foul line. Flagg pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out a team-high 3 assists. He had a game-high 3 steals, playing 28:58.

It was Flagg's 13th 20-point game. Duke is 12-1 when Cooper scores at least 20 points.

Duke led 38-23 at the half.

The Blue Devils are now 21-3 and will play Stanford at home on Saturday, February 15th. The game will tip-off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

Get our free mobile app