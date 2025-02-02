Cooper Flagg and Duke Win 15th In-a-Row Beating North Carolina 87-70
In a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket, Cooper Flagg and Duke won their 15th game in-a-row beating North Carolina 87-70 on Saturday night, February 1st. The win matches their longest winning streak since the start of the 2012-13 season.
Cooper Flagg finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots!
He has now scored 20 points for the 12th time this season. Duke is 11-1 in those games. He played 38:18, missing just 1:52 of the game.
Duke #2 in the nation, is now 11-0 in ACC play.
Check out the highlights of the game
Get our free mobile app
The Most Visited Maine State Parks in 2024
Here are the 20 most visited Maine state parks and historic sites in 2024, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land.
Note: Baxter State Park has private reservations and numbers. You will not see it on this public list.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka