Cooper Flagg and Duke Win 15th In-a-Row Beating North Carolina 87-70

In a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket, Cooper Flagg and Duke won their 15th game in-a-row beating North Carolina 87-70 on Saturday night, February 1st. The win matches their longest winning streak since the start of the 2012-13 season.

Cooper Flagg finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots!

He has now scored 20 points for the 12th time this season. Duke is 11-1 in those games. He played 38:18, missing just 1:52 of the game.

Duke #2 in the nation, is now 11-0 in ACC play.

Check out the highlights of the game

Get our free mobile app