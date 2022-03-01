Cooper Flagg Leads Nokomis By Brewer, Into Gold Ball Game [Video]

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg lived up to the billing on Saturday night in Augusta as he powered the #1 Nokomis Warriors past the #2 Brewer Witches in the Class A Regional Championship.

The 15-year-old poured in a game-high 27 points as Nokomis downed the Witches for the second time in three meetings this season. The Warriors have now won 19-straight games since falling to Brewer in the second game of the season on Dec. 17.

The Witches trailed 21-19 at halftime and hung around into the 3rd quarter before falling victim to a 28-point outburst from Nokomis in the third period. Madden White added 15 points while Ace Flagg contributed to the winning effort with 13. Aaron Newcomb led all Brewer scorers with 16 points.

The Witches lost just one other game this season outside their meetings with Nokomis, as Brewer's season came to a close with a record of 18-3.

Flagg and the Warriors look to cap off the season with the program's first-ever gold ball on Saturday. Standing in their way is #1 Falmouth from the South, with the Yachtsmen entering play at 19-2.

*Video and production credit: Max Pottle and Nate Bailey, 92.9 The Ticket.