Cooper and Ace Flagg to Host Inaugural Basketball Camp at UMaine August 10-11

Cooper and Ace Flagg will be hosting their Inaugural Basketball Camp at the University of Maine on August 10th and 11th.

The camp will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Cost to participate is $149.00 per child.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6 and will focus on basketball fundamentals, games, and fun. Participants will have the opportunity to work directly with the Flaggs to learn techniques and improve their overall performance.

In addition to drills and games, each participant will receive a team photo, souvenir autograph, and limited-edition camp t-shirt. Campers will have the opportunity to meet and learn from Cooper and Ace, ask questions, and receive feedback on their performance - ensuring that participants leave with new knowledge and memories to last a lifetime.

To learn more about the Cooper and  Ace Flagg Basketball ProCamp visit CooperAndAceCamp.com

