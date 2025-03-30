Cooper Flagg Scores 16 points to Help Lead #1 Duke to Final Four Beating #2 Alabama 85-65 [VIDEO]

Maine native Cooper Flagg scored 16 points playing a game-high 36 minutes to help lead #1 Duke into the Final Four, beating #2 Alabama 85-65 Saturday night.

Flagg was 6-16 from the field, including 1-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He ripped down 9 rebounds, just 1 short of a double-double. He had 3 assists and 1 blocked shot.

Teammate Kon Knueppel had a game-high 21 points. and a team-high 5 assists. It was Kon's 2nd straight game with over 20 points.

Cooper was named the East Region's Most Outstanding Player and was joined on the All-Region team by fellow Duke Blue Devils Kon Knueppel and Khama Maluach.

Duke led Alabama 46-37 at the end of the 1st Half. With Duke leading by 7 points 65-58 they went on a 13-0 run to grab a 20-point lead, 78-58 with 2:47 left to play.

This is the 18th time that Duke has gone to the Final Four and the 1st under Head Coach Jon Scheyer.

Top-seeded Duke advances to the Final Four, held in San Antonio, Texas. The Blue Devils will face the winner of Houston-Tennessee Regional, played Sunday, in the semifinals on Saturday, April 5th.

