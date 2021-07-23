Counting Down The Days To Pats Camp

The Patriots missed the playoffs last year, and then spent truck loads of money in the offseason, and drafted a quarterback in the first round.

Does all of that increase the anticipation for this NFL season to get underway for Patriot fans?

What about if we add in to the fact there are interesting positional battles that will happen when camp starts Wednesday the 28th, and that include competition at quarterback at the top and the bottom of the QB depth chart.

Ryan Spagnoli is ready to go, and gives us some prep work of what to expect and what does Gilmore on the PUP list mean?

We cover it all and then some and you can listen to it all again here.