Deer Isle-Stonington Avoids Upset, Edges Schenck [GIRLS]

#2 Deer Isle-Stonington (17-2) were tested for the full 32 minutes by an upset-minded #7 Schenck (8-11) team in Saturday's finale at the Cross Center, but staged a late comeback to win 43-40 and advance to the Class D semifinals next week.

The Wolverines held a 30-26 lead through three quarters but the Mariners were able to escape a first round exit thanks to a 17-10 close in the final quarter.

Rylee Eaton led Deer Isle-Stonington with 15 points, while Laura Cote had a game-high 17 points in the losing effort.

DISHS will face #3 Katahdin, who defeated Washburn 38-12, Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Class D North semis.