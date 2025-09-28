Here are the results from racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon from Saturday, September 27th.

Street Stocks - 50 Laps

Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 2nd) Steve Kimball - Holden Jordan Pearson - Thorndike Scott Modery - Hermon Jason Chicolas - Sutton, MA. Kalib Bernatchez - Vasselbor Andrew Turbovsky - Albion Talon Blanchard - Glenburn Michael Millett - Eddington Michael Overlock - Franklin Cooper Beaulieu - Canaan

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

Trey Brown - Winter port (Started 3rd) Jason Linscott - Monroe Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont Tyler Briggs - Athens Darius Miranda - Orono

Cagerunner - 25 Laps

Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 5th) Horace Crawford - Troy Jeff Burditt - Otis Parker Doucette - Sidney Julie Ridley - Old Town David Boulier - Bucksport Mason Silva - Hudson

Outlaw Midget Series - 20 Laps

Scott Lane - Passadumskeag (Started 1st) Eric Clark - Southwest Harbor Derek Skillings - Frankfort Loring Carter - Sullivan Sam Doolan - Orland Jason Linscott - Monroe Gram Leavitt - Swanville

Limited Sportsman

Kris Watson - Kenduskeag James Goodman - Carmel Cody Brassbridge - Monroe Troy Patterson - Swanville

Racing is set to resume on Saturday, October 4th with the green flag flying at 7 p.m. There are 7 classes of cars scheduled to compete.

