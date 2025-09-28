Speedway 95 September 27th RESULTS
Here are the results from racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon from Saturday, September 27th.
Street Stocks - 50 Laps
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 2nd)
- Steve Kimball - Holden
- Jordan Pearson - Thorndike
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- Jason Chicolas - Sutton, MA.
- Kalib Bernatchez - Vasselbor
- Andrew Turbovsky - Albion
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
- Michael Millett - Eddington
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
- Cooper Beaulieu - Canaan
Sport 4 - 25 Laps
- Trey Brown - Winter port (Started 3rd)
- Jason Linscott - Monroe
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
- Tyler Briggs - Athens
- Darius Miranda - Orono
Cagerunner - 25 Laps
- Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 5th)
- Horace Crawford - Troy
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- Parker Doucette - Sidney
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Mason Silva - Hudson
Outlaw Midget Series - 20 Laps
- Scott Lane - Passadumskeag (Started 1st)
- Eric Clark - Southwest Harbor
- Derek Skillings - Frankfort
- Loring Carter - Sullivan
- Sam Doolan - Orland
- Jason Linscott - Monroe
- Gram Leavitt - Swanville
Limited Sportsman
- Kris Watson - Kenduskeag
- James Goodman - Carmel
- Cody Brassbridge - Monroe
- Troy Patterson - Swanville
Racing is set to resume on Saturday, October 4th with the green flag flying at 7 p.m. There are 7 classes of cars scheduled to compete.
