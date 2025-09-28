Speedway 95 September 27th RESULTS

Speedway 95 September 27th RESULTS

Here are the results from racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon from Saturday, September 27th.

Street Stocks - 50 Laps

  1. Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 2nd)
  2. Steve Kimball - Holden
  3. Jordan Pearson - Thorndike
  4. Scott Modery - Hermon
  5. Jason Chicolas - Sutton, MA.
  6. Kalib Bernatchez - Vasselbor
  7. Andrew Turbovsky - Albion
  8. Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
  9. Michael Millett - Eddington
  10. Michael Overlock - Franklin
  11. Cooper Beaulieu - Canaan

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

  1. Trey Brown - Winter port (Started 3rd)
  2. Jason Linscott - Monroe
  3. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
  4. Tyler Briggs - Athens
  5. Darius Miranda - Orono

Cagerunner - 25 Laps

  1. Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 5th)
  2. Horace Crawford - Troy
  3. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  4. Parker Doucette - Sidney
  5. Julie Ridley - Old Town
  6. David Boulier - Bucksport
  7. Mason Silva - Hudson

Outlaw Midget Series - 20 Laps

  1. Scott Lane - Passadumskeag (Started 1st)
  2. Eric Clark - Southwest Harbor
  3. Derek Skillings - Frankfort
  4. Loring Carter - Sullivan
  5. Sam Doolan - Orland
  6. Jason Linscott - Monroe
  7. Gram Leavitt - Swanville

Limited Sportsman 

  1. Kris Watson - Kenduskeag
  2. James Goodman - Carmel
  3. Cody Brassbridge - Monroe
  4. Troy Patterson - Swanville

Racing is set to resume on Saturday, October 4th with the green flag flying at 7 p.m. There are 7 classes of cars scheduled to compete.

