Ernie Clark predicts local/high school week 5 winners
Ticket TV features a two games for the price of none tonight in Friday night lights action.
In Old Town, the Coyotes host the Hampden Academy Broncos, with Old Town coming off a 59-point winning effort last week vs. MCI and the Broncos still in search of their first win.
In Hermon, the undefeated Hawks of Class C look to continue their strong start to the year as they host Skowhegan from Class B. Catch both games streaming on this site and on our app.
If you're curious who will win those games, and pretty much every other contest around eastern and central Maine tonight and tomorrow, just continue to scroll down this page. Last week, Ernie correctly hit on 24 of his 26 picks which has the season's record sitting at a robust .820 winning percentage entering Week 5.
Last week: 24-2 (.923)
Season: 82-18 (.820)
Friday’s games -
Bangor 30, at Lewiston 6
At Cony 32, Fryeburg Academy 15
At Lawrence 20, Mt. Blue 12
At Messalonskee 21, Brunswick 7
At Hermon 32, Skowhegan 16
Greely 28, at Foxcroft Academy 21
At Old Town 24, Hampden Academy 21
At Gardiner 25, Medomak Valley 22
Nokomis 27, at Oceanside 12
At MCI 28, Belfast 14
Dirigo 14, at Madison 12
Winslow 32, at Mattanawcook Academy 14
MDI 27, at Ellsworth 12
At Houlton 35, Waterville 14
At Boothbay 20, Washington Academy 19
At Bucksport 28, St. John Valley 7
At Stearns 35, Dexter 28
At Orono 35, Traip Academy 14
Saturday’s games -
At York 21, Brewer 19
At John Bapst 30, Maranacook 6
At Telstar 30, Mount View 12
Colleges
Saturday’s games -
At Bryant 28, Maine 24
At Western New England College 24, Husson 22
Nichols 24, Maine Maritime Academy 7