Ticket TV features a two games for the price of none tonight in Friday night lights action.

In Old Town, the Coyotes host the Hampden Academy Broncos, with Old Town coming off a 59-point winning effort last week vs. MCI and the Broncos still in search of their first win.

In Hermon, the undefeated Hawks of Class C look to continue their strong start to the year as they host Skowhegan from Class B. Catch both games streaming on this site and on our app.

If you're curious who will win those games, and pretty much every other contest around eastern and central Maine tonight and tomorrow, just continue to scroll down this page. Last week, Ernie correctly hit on 24 of his 26 picks which has the season's record sitting at a robust .820 winning percentage entering Week 5.

Last week: 24-2 (.923)

Season: 82-18 (.820)

Friday’s games -

Bangor 30, at Lewiston 6

At Cony 32, Fryeburg Academy 15

At Lawrence 20, Mt. Blue 12

At Messalonskee 21, Brunswick 7

At Hermon 32, Skowhegan 16

Greely 28, at Foxcroft Academy 21

At Old Town 24, Hampden Academy 21

At Gardiner 25, Medomak Valley 22

Nokomis 27, at Oceanside 12

At MCI 28, Belfast 14

Dirigo 14, at Madison 12

Winslow 32, at Mattanawcook Academy 14

MDI 27, at Ellsworth 12

At Houlton 35, Waterville 14

At Boothbay 20, Washington Academy 19

At Bucksport 28, St. John Valley 7

At Stearns 35, Dexter 28

At Orono 35, Traip Academy 14

Saturday’s games -

At York 21, Brewer 19

At John Bapst 30, Maranacook 6

At Telstar 30, Mount View 12

Colleges

Saturday’s games -

At Bryant 28, Maine 24

At Western New England College 24, Husson 22

Nichols 24, Maine Maritime Academy 7