It's a Friday night lights doubleheader tonight on Ticket TV.

At 6, the Brewer Witches look to snap a 3-game losing streak when they welcome the undefeated Hermon Hawks to Doyle Field, with Mark Paulette and Chris Horr on the call.

Across the river, Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark will be at Cameron Stadium in Bangor to watch the 3-2 Rams host the Windham Eagles, with Bangor in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Speaking of Mr. Ernesto and his surefire prognostications, back-to-back stellar weeks to the tune of 24-2 and 22-3 have him sitting at an .820 winning percentage just about halfway through the high school football season.

There's already been one upset in this week's slate, but here is who Ernie has winning the rest of the weekend on the gridiron.

Last week: 22-3 (.923)

Season 82-18 (.820)

Thursday’s game -

Camden Hills 32, at Gray-New Gloucester 22 (Gray-New Gloucester won, 16-6)

Friday’s games -

At Bangor 26, Windham 20

Bonny Eagle 24, at Portland 7

Hermon 35, at Brewer 14

At Fryeburg Academy 22, Lawrence 12

Messalonskee 27, at Mt. Blue 16

Cony 30, at Skowhegan 6

Foxcroft Academy 28, at Hampden Academy 14

At Greely 28, Wells 18

Madison 18, at Mattanawcook Academy 14

At Freeport 20, Maranacook 14

At MDI 27, Orono 26

At Houlton 33, Washington Academy 24

At Mount Ararat 30, Waterville 6

Stearns 36, at Ellsworth 18

Dexter 34, at Bucksport 30

Saturday’s games -

At Nokomis 28, Old Town 21

At Medomak Valley 24, York 22

Gardiner 24, at Leavitt 23

John Bapst 30, at Belfast 6

At Winslow 29, MCI 7

At Oak Hill 18, Oceanside 14

St. John Valley 24, at Mount View 16

Colleges

Saturday’s games -

Maine 31, at Merrimack 17

At Curry 30, Maine Maritime Academy 6