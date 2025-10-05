Speedway 95 ended it’s 2025 regular season on a high note with season championships being decided on Saturday night, October 4. On Saturday and Sunday, October 11 and 12, the annual Paul Bunyan Speed week-end will close out the season at the speedway, with the 14th annual Ikey Dorr 100 presented by Harvey’s RV and Marine for street stocks on Saturday, and the Darling’s Late Model 100 on Sunday. The green flag will fly at 1:00 p.m. on both days, with the season concluding with the annual Demolition Derby on Sunday afternoon.

The regular season Dysart’s Late Model finale was won by Hermon’s Mike Hopkins, who took the lead from season champion John Curtis Jr., also of Hermon on lap 15 of the 30 lap event and went on to post the win. Bryson Parritt of Steuben worked his way past Curtis on lap 28, and finished the race in the second spot. Curtis finished third, with Joey Doyon of Frankfort and Matt Burgoine of Stetson rounding out the top 5. Curtis and Bryson each won a qualifier earlier in the program.

Street stock action saw Isaac Rollins of Hudson finish the season with another feature win and the points championship. Rollins wired the 30 lap feature event, starting on the pole and leading all 30 laps. Jordan Pearson of Thorndike finished in the second spot, with Scott Modery of Hermon claiming the last spot on the podium. Former champion Cole Robinson of Palmyra, making a rare appearance this season claimed fourth, with Cooper Beaulieu of Canaan in fifth.

Kyle Robinson of Clinton scored the win in the Sport-4 division,, leading the event from start to finish. Darius Miranda of Orono, who moved up from the Wednesday night Stars of Tomorrow last season celebrated his 17th birthday with a second place finish in the race and the overall season championship in the division. Another former Stars of Tomorrow driver, Trey Brown of Winterport finished third, with Roy Hathorn of Brownville and 2021 division champion Andrew McTague of Frankfort rounding out the top five.

Coca-Cola Cage Runner action saw Nick Bickford of Etna lead all 25 laps of the season finale, holding off Eric Worster of Hampden for the race win and the points championship. Mason Silva of Hudson started in the third spot and finished second, with Worster starting the event in the 7th spot and finishing third. Destiny Overlock of Hermon, last year’s champion in the Stars of tomorrow who spent most of this season running the Ladies Acceleration Tour throughout New England finished fourth, with Jeff Burditt of Otis in fifth.

The Limited Sportsman division was also on the evening’s agenda, with James Goodman of Carmel taking the lead from Cody Brassbridge on lap 10 of the 25 lap race and posting his first win of the season in the division. Brassbridge finished second, with Joey Doyon of Frankfort placing third in the race, and first in the points for the season. Talon Blanchard of Glenburn was fourth, with Don Alexander of Glenburn fifth.

The Maine Outlaw Midget Series also wrapped up it’s 2025 regular season at the speedway Saturday night, with Scott Lane of Passadumkeag picking up the win and the points championship. Jason Linscott of Monroe was second in the 20 lap feature, with Gram Levitt of Swanville in third. Derek Skillings of Frankfort and Loring Carter of Sullivan finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The Dirt Track Bombers made their second appearance of the season at the speedway with Alan Dakin of Swanville taking the win. Jesse Michaud of Caribou was second, with Alan Gossett of Saco and Frank Finnegan of New Glouster finishing in that order.

The Speedway Karting group put on an exhibition during the intermission break, with the Mini and Junior divisions participating. In the Mini (age 4-7) group, Colton Blanchette took the win in the first race, with Cole Doyon second and Maverick Hudson third. In the second group of Mini’s, Asher Littlefield won with James Goodman in second. In the Juniors (age 7-12) Brantly Burns won, with Nolan Cushing second and Drew Overlock in third.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 15 Mike Hopkins Hermon

2. 23 Bryson Parritt, Steuben

3. 07 John Curtis Jr. Hermon (Season Champion)

4. 93 Joey Doyon, Frankfort

5. 73 Matt Burgoine, Stetson

STREET STOCKS:

1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson (Season Champion)

2. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

3. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

4. 62 Cole Robinson, Palmyra

5. 5X Cooper Beaulieu, Canaan

SPORT FOUR:

1. 2 Kyle Robinson, Clinton

2. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono (Season Champion)

3. 33T Trey Brown, Winterport

4. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

5. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 12 Nick Bickford (Season Champion)

2. 71 Mason Silva, Hudson

3. 11 Eric Worster, Hampden

4. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

5. 11B Jeff Burditt, Otis

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGEET SERIES:

1. 90 Scott Lane Passadumkeag (Season Champion)

2. 7ME Jason Linscott, Monroe

3. 16X Gram Levitt, Swanville

4. 23 Derek Skillings, Frankfort

5. 18X Loring Carter, Sullivan

DIRT TRACK BOMBERS:

1. D5 Alan Dakin, Swanville

2. 408 Jesse Michaud, Caribou

3. 4 Alan Gossett, Saco

4. 7 Frank Finnegan, New Glouster

SPEEDWAY KARTING:

MINI DIVISION #1

1. 43 Colton Blanchette

2. 69 Cole Doyon

3. Maverick Hudson

MINI DIVISION #2

1. 18 Asher Littlefield

2. 10 James Goodman

JUNIOR DIVISION:

1. 18 Brantly Burns

2. 12 Nolan Cushing

3. 03 Drew Overlock