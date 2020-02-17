Deer Isle-Stonington Ousts Schenck in Quarterfinal Upset [BOYS]

The Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners scored the second upset of the morning in Bangor, ousting the Schenck Wolverines in Monday's Class D North quarterfinal.

No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington controlled the game from midway through the first quarter on the way to a 63-57 over No. 2 Schenck.

Junior captains Myles Brown and Coleman Brown led the Mariners with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

For Schenck, Tyrone Davis led the team with 17 points. Junior guard Regan Currie and senior Colby Hannan each added 12 points.

It's the first trip to the semifinals for the Mariners since 2012.

Deer Isle-Stonington will play Easton in the Class D North semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.