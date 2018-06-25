Dexter Rejoins The Sanford Mainers

Little East Conference Player of the Year Jack Dexter has rejoined the Sanford Mainers and plans to play the rest of the summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

The former Messalonskee HS standout some time playing in the Cape Cod League on a temporary contract but came back to the Mainers last week. The NECBL is also a college baseball wooden bat league with franchises around New England.

A year ago, Dexter led the NECBL in appearances with 25.

Dexter had a record breaking junior year for the University of Southern Maine Huskies, setting the school record for saves. He also played second base and helped the Huskies make it to the Division III Regional final in New York.

Former Bangor HS and Husson University assistant coach Chris Morris coaches the Sanford NECBL team and is happy to have Dexter back on his roster.

The Mainers are off to a 9-5 start, second best in the league.

Dexter has pitched two innings so far and has given up two runs.

NOTE: Catch more on the Sanford Mainers when coach Chris Morris joins the 'Morning PItch Show' at 6am Tuesday morning.