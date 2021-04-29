Draft Day Looms What Do The Patriots Decide?

Mike D'Abate of Locked on Patriots Podcast is locked in and ready to go for the draft, we pepper him with questions about what New England could or should do.

The Pats could trade up in search of the player who could be the next franchise quarterback.

New England could stand pat and hope one of those quarterbacks drops to 15, and if not take the best player available to fill the most glaring need on the roster - and Mike says there are players all over the draft and New England can still find an impact guy by staying at 15.

The Patriots could decide to trade back and pick up more assets and still get a player they think will be beneficial to future success later in the first round, or even further down the board.

What will happen? We find out tonight with the draft starting at 8, but we try to get some answers early.

