Drive Poll – Are Re-Stocked Pats Ready To Bounce Back?

Bill Belichick & Co. have acquired 11 new players over the last week, all of whom could hold starting roles on next year's team. Have the nine signings over the past 24 hours, which include the likes of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Matthew Judon, put the Pats back into playoff contention for the 2021 NFL season?

"Do Your Job," "Defend The Wall," "In Bill We Trust." These are slogans that have rung out from all corners of Patriots Nation during the better part of the last two decades. Yet, after the departure of Tom Brady last season, and the Pats' first losing campaign since 2000, some grumblings began to emerge that mayhaps the captain had steered the ship off course and been blinded by his own ego.

Did you ever dare question the ways of Belichick?