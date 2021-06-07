Drive Poll – How Hot Is Too Hot?

It's a question we like to break out each year on the first obscenely hot day of summer and it appears we've reached that point.

With air temps between 89-91 degrees in the greater Bangor area at publishing, the heat is reaching record-highs for June 7 and likely will pass the previous mark of 91 degrees set on this date in 1999.

If that's not warm enough for you, the limited cloud coverage has the "real feel" hovering a few degrees higher between 93-95 degrees.

So what is your breaking point when it comes to a summer heat wave?