Racing Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on August 1st
Saturday August 1st was a beautiful day and night for racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon. Here are the results.
Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps
- Brad Staples #59
- Mike Headd #319
- Sam Doolan #66X
- Eric Clark #90
- Bruce Staples #88
Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps
- Jordan Pearson #3
- Bobby Seger Jr. #8
- Scott Modery #1
- Jordan Kimball #80
- Jason Chicolas #5
- Cooper Beaulieu #5X
- Jason Morse #14
- Matt Mingo #12
- Keith Drost #74
Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps
- Kyle Robinson #2
- Trey Brown #33
- Becky Burns #97
- Mason Silva #71
- Roy Hathorn #07
- Ian Fraser #16
- Mark Sawyer #36
- Darius Miranda #04
- Lewis Batchelder #23
Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- Brock Worster #95W
- Jeffrey Burditt #82
- Nick Bickford #12
- Andrew Crosby #62
- Ed Salisbury #6
- Erik Worster #11
- Seth Woodard #00
- Scott Bonney #69
- Waylon Giguere #1
- David Boulier #33
- Derek Smith #10
- Doug Woodard #50
- Steven Dunham #57
King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps
- Donny Blanchard #77
- James Goodman #51
- Brock Deane #54
- Austin Beale #39
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- James Hayward #16
- Spencer Beale #39S
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Mike McCullough #32
Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps
- DC Alexander #7
- Steve Kimball #51
- Rowland Robinson Jr. #28
- Bryson Parritt #27
- Chuck Colby #87
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23
Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 50 Laps
- Ryan Beal #44
- Ryan Robinson #2
- Jeff Alley #24
- Cody Brassbridge #07
- Jack McKee #28
- Sean Johnson #9
- Sonny Robinson #62
- Peter Robinson #81
- Erik Worster #21
- James Doucette #28D
- Kris Watson #10
Note - The 2nd Wacky Wednesday of the Season initially scheduled for Wednesday, August 5th has been postponed until August 19th, with racing beginning at 7 p.m. Scheduled to race are
- Kids Bike Racing
- Race Your Neighbor
- Vintage Racing
- Kings Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps $1000 to Win
- Judy's Road Runners 50 laps $1000 to Win
- Demolition Derby $1000 winner take all.
Grandstand admission prices for August 19 are
- 5 and Under - Free
- Ages 6-15 - $5.00
- Ages 16-64 - $10.00
- Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00
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Most popular boy names in the 80s in Maine
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1980s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker