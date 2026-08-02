Saturday August 1st was a beautiful day and night for racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon. Here are the results.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps

Brad Staples #59 Mike Headd #319 Sam Doolan #66X Eric Clark #90 Bruce Staples #88

Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

Jordan Pearson #3 Bobby Seger Jr. #8 Scott Modery #1 Jordan Kimball #80 Jason Chicolas #5 Cooper Beaulieu #5X Jason Morse #14 Matt Mingo #12 Keith Drost #74

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

Kyle Robinson #2 Trey Brown #33 Becky Burns #97 Mason Silva #71 Roy Hathorn #07 Ian Fraser #16 Mark Sawyer #36 Darius Miranda #04 Lewis Batchelder #23

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

Brock Worster #95W Jeffrey Burditt #82 Nick Bickford #12 Andrew Crosby #62 Ed Salisbury #6 Erik Worster #11 Seth Woodard #00 Scott Bonney #69 Waylon Giguere #1 David Boulier #33 Derek Smith #10 Doug Woodard #50 Steven Dunham #57

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Donny Blanchard #77 James Goodman #51 Brock Deane #54 Austin Beale #39 Talon Blanchard #77T James Hayward #16 Spencer Beale #39S Waylon Giguere #1 Mike McCullough #32

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

DC Alexander #7 Steve Kimball #51 Rowland Robinson Jr. #28 Bryson Parritt #27 Chuck Colby #87 Dave Farrington Jr. #23

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 50 Laps

Ryan Beal #44 Ryan Robinson #2 Jeff Alley #24 Cody Brassbridge #07 Jack McKee #28 Sean Johnson #9 Sonny Robinson #62 Peter Robinson #81 Erik Worster #21 James Doucette #28D Kris Watson #10

Note - The 2nd Wacky Wednesday of the Season initially scheduled for Wednesday, August 5th has been postponed until August 19th, with racing beginning at 7 p.m. Scheduled to race are

Kids Bike Racing

Race Your Neighbor

Vintage Racing

Kings Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps $1000 to Win

Judy's Road Runners 50 laps $1000 to Win

Demolition Derby $1000 winner take all.

Grandstand admission prices for August 19 are

5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $10.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00

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