Racing Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on August 1st

Racing Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on August 1st

Photo Chris Popper

Saturday August 1st was a beautiful day and night for racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon. Here are the results.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps

  1. Brad Staples #59
  2. Mike Headd #319
  3. Sam Doolan #66X
  4. Eric Clark #90
  5. Bruce Staples #88

Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

  1. Jordan Pearson #3
  2. Bobby Seger Jr.  #8
  3. Scott Modery #1
  4. Jordan Kimball #80
  5. Jason Chicolas #5
  6. Cooper Beaulieu #5X
  7. Jason Morse #14
  8. Matt Mingo #12
  9. Keith Drost #74

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

  1. Kyle Robinson #2
  2. Trey Brown #33
  3. Becky Burns #97
  4. Mason Silva #71
  5. Roy Hathorn #07
  6. Ian Fraser #16
  7. Mark Sawyer #36
  8. Darius Miranda #04
  9. Lewis Batchelder #23

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

  1. Brock Worster #95W
  2. Jeffrey Burditt #82
  3. Nick Bickford #12
  4. Andrew Crosby #62
  5. Ed Salisbury #6
  6. Erik Worster #11
  7. Seth Woodard #00
  8. Scott Bonney #69
  9. Waylon Giguere #1
  10. David Boulier #33
  11. Derek Smith #10
  12. Doug Woodard #50
  13. Steven Dunham #57

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

  1. Donny Blanchard #77
  2. James Goodman #51
  3. Brock Deane #54
  4. Austin Beale #39
  5. Talon Blanchard #77T
  6. James Hayward #16
  7. Spencer Beale #39S
  8. Waylon Giguere #1
  9. Mike McCullough #32

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

  1. DC Alexander #7
  2. Steve Kimball #51
  3. Rowland Robinson Jr. #28
  4. Bryson Parritt #27
  5. Chuck Colby #87
  6. Dave Farrington Jr. #23

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 50 Laps

  1. Ryan Beal #44
  2. Ryan Robinson #2
  3. Jeff Alley #24
  4. Cody Brassbridge #07
  5. Jack McKee #28
  6. Sean Johnson #9
  7. Sonny Robinson #62
  8. Peter Robinson #81
  9. Erik Worster #21
  10. James Doucette #28D
  11. Kris Watson #10

Note - The 2nd Wacky Wednesday of the Season initially scheduled for Wednesday, August 5th has been postponed until August 19th, with racing beginning at 7 p.m. Scheduled to race are

  • Kids Bike Racing
  • Race Your Neighbor
  • Vintage Racing
  • Kings Concessions Crown Vics 50 Laps $1000 to Win
  • Judy's Road Runners 50 laps $1000 to Win
  • Demolition Derby $1000 winner take all.

Grandstand admission prices for August 19 are

  • 5 and Under - Free
  • Ages 6-15 - $5.00
  • Ages 16-64 - $10.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $5.00
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Most popular boy names in the 80s in Maine

St﻿acker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1980s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local News, Local Sports

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