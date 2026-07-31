Saturday August 1st is supposed to be a great day-evening weather-wise for racing with temperatures in the high 70's when racing begins at 5 p.m. at Speedway Presented by Bar Har Bank & Trust in Hermon.

The pits open at 12 noon and grandstands open at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Admission Fees are:

Pit Admission - $30

Grandstand Admission - Ages 5 and under - Free

Grandstand Admission - Ages 6-15 - $5

Grandstand Admission - Ages16-64 - $15

Grandstand Admission - Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10

There are currently 7 classes of racing scheduled

Northeast Pro Sports - 15 Laps

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

Sport 4's - 25 Laps

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 50 Laps

And make sure you circle your calendar for Wednesday August 5th for the 2nd Wacky Wednesday of the season. There will be a

$1000 to Win Crown Vic 50 Lap Shootout

$1000 to Win Road Runner 50 Lap Shootout

$1000 Winner Take All Demo Derby

Vintage Racing

Kids Bike Races

Race Your Neighbor

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