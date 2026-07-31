August 1 Schedule at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Saturday August 1st is supposed to be a great day-evening weather-wise for racing with temperatures in the high 70's when racing begins at 5 p.m. at Speedway Presented by Bar Har Bank & Trust in Hermon.
The pits open at 12 noon and grandstands open at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Admission Fees are:
- Pit Admission - $30
- Grandstand Admission - Ages 5 and under - Free
- Grandstand Admission - Ages 6-15 - $5
- Grandstand Admission - Ages16-64 - $15
- Grandstand Admission - Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10
There are currently 7 classes of racing scheduled
- Northeast Pro Sports - 15 Laps
- Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps
- Sport 4's - 25 Laps
- Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps
- Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 50 Laps
And make sure you circle your calendar for Wednesday August 5th for the 2nd Wacky Wednesday of the season. There will be a
- $1000 to Win Crown Vic 50 Lap Shootout
- $1000 to Win Road Runner 50 Lap Shootout
- $1000 Winner Take All Demo Derby
- Vintage Racing
- Kids Bike Races
- Race Your Neighbor
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