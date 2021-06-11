Drive Poll – If You Could Only Eat 1 Food, What Would You Pick?

Last year, we asked "if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?" to which 50% of you said pizza.

Pasta came in 2nd with 19%, burgers finished 3rd with 12% and salad came in 4th with 7%, while write-ins ranged from steak-to-lobster-bacon.

Now, we're asking the same question but taking the variety out of it. Where as last time if you chose pizza, pasta or salad, there are many combinations you could opt for on different days so that you weren't eating the same type of food day after day.

This time, you have to get specific with your choice. No blanket options of pizza. If you want to eat pizza for the rest of your life, you have to make the choice whether that will be a cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, or whatever kind you pick to eat day after day after day.

So, what would your specific choice be if that was the only dish you could eat for the rest of time?