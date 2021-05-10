Drive Poll – Is Brad Stevens On The Hot Seat?

With one week of regular season NBA action left, the Boston Celtics sit 7th in the Eastern Conference and two games behind the Miami Heat after yet another disappointing weekend.

The Green Team seems destined for the NBA's play-in tournament, with a date vs. Charlotte or Washington in the 7-vs.-8 match-up the most-likely scenario.

If a season which has been nothing short of an utter failure ends with the team bowing out of the play-in tournament with a similar uninspired performance which has become all too familiar in 2020-21, should the organization consider making a change at head coach?

Jeff Goodman said "after this year if you don't win a playoff series, which it doesn't look like they're going to do, I think you have a decision to make if you're Danny Ainge," with Goodman adding that the first thing to explore would be making a move on Brad Stevens.

While Stevens is 353-279 (.559) in his eight seasons in Boston, he's' just 37-36 (.507) in the postseason, and his teams seem to do worse the more talent the roster has.

So what do you think? Is Stevens the reason for Boston's shortcoming this season, or do the issues go well beyond the head coach?