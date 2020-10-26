Drive Poll – Is It Time For A Change At QB For The Pats?

The sky is falling in New England. The Patriots have dropped 3-straight games for the first time since 2002, they're 2-games under .500 for the first time since 2001 and they're more than 2 games behind in the AFC East for the first time since 2000.

For the overwhelming reason behind their skid, look no further than the team's offensive deficiencies. The Pats have scored fewer than 12 points in three straight games for the first time since the 1993 season, and obviously, that burden is on the shoulders of the QB.

Cam Newton has passed for just 969yds/2td/7int in five games this season, including an abysmal 471yds/1td/6int in his last three games.

As Newton's production continues to plummet, the question has to be asked, "is it time for a change?" Or do the options behind Cam inspire even less confidence?