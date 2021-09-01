Drive Poll – Should MLB Shutdown Red Sox Amid COVID Outbreak?

With each passing day, the Boston Red Sox add a new player, or multiple players, to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Xander Bogaerts was pulled from the field mid-game last night after the team was informed he had failed a pregame test. Bogaerts joined Hirokazu Sawamura, who tested positive before last night's contest, as well as Kike Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez, quality control coach Ramon Vazquez and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose as players or staff members who have tested positive since last Friday.

Reliever Josh Taylor and 1st base coach Tom Goodwin are also currently in quarantine after being identified as close contacts to some of the players who tested positive.

Boston is one of just seven teams in the MLB that is not at the 85% vaccination threshold, though it should be noted that players like Hernandez, who tested positive, has received the vaccine.

As the Sox dip further and further into their taxi squad to fill out the roster on a nightly basis, should MLB step in and put the team on pause as positive cases near double-digits?