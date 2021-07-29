Drive Poll – Should Sox Go All-In For A Big Name At MLB Deadline?

The MLB Trade Deadline is just over 24 hours away, with the deadline falling on Friday, July 30 this season as the usual deadline of the 31st falls on a Saturday.

The closer we get to the deadline, the more rumors have begun circulating. All the sudden the Sox are in on Max Scherzer at the behest of ownership? I'm not sure I totally believe that one.

But multiple verified reports have linked Boston to the likes of former Sox farmhand Anthony Rizzo.

Should we say "prospects be damned!" with a shot at the World Series on the horizon? Or does Chaim Bloom need to play the next 24+ hours carefully and not risk long-term success for immediate gain?