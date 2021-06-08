Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: Trade Brown and Start Swayman?

Poll #1: If nothing else, the bitter disappointment of failing to live up to expectations usually makes for an interesting off-season around these parts. That seems to be the case for the Boston Celtics, who have already dropped a bigger bomb than anyone expected with the front office shakeup.

Now, trade rumors are circulating far and wide across the internet on how the C's can regain their place among contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, in order to acquire top-of-the-line talent, sacrifices must be made. And the name at the center of any proposed Celtic blockbuster deal is All-Star guard Jaylen Brown.

Poll #2: As for the other team that calls T.D. Garden home, a once promising postseason run (and I say "once promising" as in roughly five days ago) for the Bruins now has the team three periods from elimination after dropping three of the last four contests vs. the Islanders.

Tuukka Rask's play has dipped a bit during the skid, with the goalie allowing 11 goals in the last four games to the tune of a .905 save percentage. Rask managed to stop just 12-of-16 shots last night before getting yanked after two periods in favor of Jeremy Swayman, who made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut and suffered the loss in Game 5.

Should the Bruins turn to the former-Black Bear with their backs against the wall, or should they ride it out with the veteran?