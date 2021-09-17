Drive Poll – What’s The Best Unique H.S. Mascot In Northern Maine?

When it comes to school mascots in the state of Maine many schools share their team names with that of other schools around the region.

Here in the north, Eagles, Tigers and Rams top the list as the most popular repeat mascots, with several others in use at multiple locations.

What's your favorite mascot that's unique to one school in the northern Maine region?

And I'm sure we missed one or two options, so feel free to write in your favorite if you don't see it on the list?