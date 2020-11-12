Drive Poll – Which U.S. Sporting Event Is Atop Your Bucket List?

Remember when we could attend sporting events sans masks and not have to worry about a global pandemic? Ahh, simpler times.

Let's hearken back to those times, or look to the future when we will once again be able to pack stadiums, arenas and grounds to watch our favorite sports live in person.

With that in mind, which sporting event do you want to attend above all others? Or, if you're lucky enough to have been to one of the options on the list, pick your favorite.