Early NCAA Football National Signing Period Begins

The NCAA's early signing period goes from December 15-17, 2021. One of the goals in the hiring process was to have a head coach in place at UMaine before the start of the signing period. That was accomplished with the hiring of Jordan Stevens.

The Black Bears recruiting class will be updated on the team twitter page.

Coach Stevens joined The Morning Line Wednesday to discuss his expectations of the opening of this signing period and what Maine is hoping to accomplish and the work he's done since he was hired to get to this point and what still has to be done.