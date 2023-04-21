Ellsworth 2-Hits Foxcroft Academy 10-0 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles rode the arm of Hannah Wagstaff and the bats were alive as the Eagles beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 10-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled game.

Wagstaff allowed just 2 hits while striking out 8 and walking 2.

Meanwhile the Eagle's bats were alive on the sunny Friday, banging out 14 hits. Morgan Duhaime was 3-3 with a triple. Sophie Lynch had 2 hits, including a double. Jayden Sullivan and Reece Hellum each had 2 hits. Aaliyah Manning, Wagstaff, Natalie Jaegels, Anna Stevens and Elizabeth Boles each had a single, as every starter had at least 1 hit.

Sophie Lynch swiped 3 bases while Morgan Duhaime stole 2 and Brooklynn Carter stole 1.

Ellsworth 1-0 will play at Brewer on Wednesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy 0-1 hosts Central on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

