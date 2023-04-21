Ellsworth 2-Hits Foxcroft Academy 10-0 [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Foxcrroft Academy Softball April 21, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Eagles rode the arm of Hannah Wagstaff and the bats were alive as the Eagles beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 10-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled game.

Wagstaff allowed just 2 hits while striking out 8 and walking 2.

Meanwhile the Eagle's bats were alive on the sunny Friday, banging out 14 hits. Morgan Duhaime was 3-3  with a triple. Sophie Lynch had 2 hits, including a double. Jayden Sullivan and Reece Hellum each had 2 hits. Aaliyah Manning, Wagstaff, Natalie Jaegels, Anna Stevens and Elizabeth Boles each had a single, as every starter had at least 1 hit.

Sophie Lynch swiped 3 bases while Morgan Duhaime stole 2 and Brooklynn Carter stole 1.

Ellsworth 1-0 will play at Brewer on Wednesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy 0-1 hosts Central on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy Softball

The Ellsworth Eagles opened their season at home, hosting the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday, April 21st
