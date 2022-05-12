Ellsworth Beats Brewer 7-0 in Rematch After Losing on Wednesday for 1st Time

Less than 24 hours after losing to Brewer 5-3 and suffering their 1st loss of the season, the Ellsworth Eagles got a measure of revenge, beating the Brewer Witches 7-0 in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon, May 12th.

Ellsworth played error-less baseball and got a complete game 3-hitter by David Baugh. Baugh struck out 4 and walked just 1.

Jed Gilpatrick started on the mound for the Witches and he went 4.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Maddox Torrey came on in relief and threw the 5th inning, walking 2 and striking out 1 and allowing 1 unearned run. Logan Levensalor pitched the 6th, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

David Baugh helped himself at the plate. He was 2-3 with a run batted in. Daniel Howie was 2-3. Hunter Curtis, Brett Bragdon (2 runs batted in), and Michael Palmer each had a single.

Grady Vanidestine, Rowan Valley and Ethan Norwood had singles for the Witches.

Ellsworth is now 8-1. After 3 games this week, they are off until Monday, May 16th when they will play John Bapst at Husson University at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 5-3. The Witches will play their 4th game in 7 days on Saturday, when they play host to Skowhegan on May 14th at 2 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.