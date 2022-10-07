Ellsworth Boys Soccer Beats Old Town 5-1

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Old Town 5-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 6th.

Silas Montigny scored a hat trick to lead the Eagle's offense. Cruz Coffin scored Ellsworth's other 2 goals, and assisted on each of Montigny's goals. Eamon MacDonald and Miles Palmer each had an assist for Ellsworth.

Braydon Brown scored the lone goal for Old Town.

Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles, while Alex McConnell was in goal for the Coyotes.

In the JV game, Ellsworth and Old Town battled to a 1-1 draw. Alex McGowan scored and Hunter Boles had the assist for the Eagles. Jackson Barry was in goal for Ellsworth.

Thanks to Coach Mark Ensworth for the scoring recap.

Ellsworth is now 8-2. They travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Ponies on Saturday, October 8th at 1 p.m.

Old Town is now 4-5. They will host Presque Isle on Saturday, October 8th at 12 noon.

