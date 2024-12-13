Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 53-48 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls' Basketball Team went 23-35 from the free throw line and rallied to beat the Hermon Hawks 53-48 in Hermon on Friday, December 13th.

Ellsworth led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Hermon took a 26-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth used a 15-9 3rd Quarter to take a 38-35 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Eagles were led by Abby Radel with 16 points, going 6-11 from the free throw line. Elizabeth Boles had 14 points going 12-17 from the free throw line. Kaylee Bagley had 13 points. Ellsworth had 6 3-pointers with Radel and Bagley each sinking 2 3's while Elise Sargent and Cam Clough each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Rebecca Balmas with 17 points. Kassidy Lebel and Brooke Gallop each had 8 points. The Hawks were 8-15 from the free throw line and the Hawks had 2 3-pointers. Gallop and Maddie Muth each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 2-0. They will host Foxcroft Academy on Monday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370 with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m. That game can also be heard on the free downloadable WDEA APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 1-1 and will play at Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 11 12 15 15 53 Hermon Hawks Girls 8 18 9 13 48

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 16 4 2 2 6 11 Sydney Mason 0 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 5 1 - 1 2 3 Kaylee Bagley 13 5 3 2 1 2 Austyn Atherton 2 0 - - 2 2 Cam Clough 3 1 - 1 - - Addison Atherton 0 0 - - - - Elizabeth Boles 14 1 1 - 12 17 Lily Bean 0 0 - - - - Sage Goeckel 0 0 - - - - Allie Bivins 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 12 6 6 23 35

Hermon

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Daijha Grant 0 0 - - - - Brooklyn Kelley 0 0 - - - - Brooke Gallop 8 2 1 1 3 5 Maddie Muth 6 2 1 1 1 2 Lila Ryan 4 2 2 - - - Kassidy Lebel 8 3 3 - 2 2 MK Tracy 0 0 - - - - Mya Lancaster 5 2 2 - 1 4 Rebecca Balmas 17 8 8 - 1 2 Madilyn McDougal 0 0 - - - - Nora Idano 0 0 - - - - Lydia Myth 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 19 17 2 8 15

