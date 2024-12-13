Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 53-48 [STATS]

Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 53-48 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls' Basketball Team went 23-35 from the free throw line and rallied to beat the Hermon Hawks 53-48 in Hermon on Friday, December 13th.

Ellsworth led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Hermon took a 26-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth used a 15-9 3rd Quarter to take a 38-35 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Eagles were led by Abby Radel with 16 points, going 6-11 from the free throw line. Elizabeth Boles had 14 points going 12-17 from the free throw line. Kaylee Bagley had 13 points. Ellsworth had 6 3-pointers with Radel and Bagley each sinking 2 3's while Elise Sargent and Cam Clough each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Rebecca Balmas with 17 points. Kassidy Lebel and Brooke Gallop each had 8 points. The Hawks were 8-15 from the free throw line and the Hawks had 2 3-pointers. Gallop and Maddie Muth each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 2-0. They will host Foxcroft Academy on Monday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370 with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m. That game can also be heard on the free downloadable WDEA APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 1-1 and will play at Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls1112151553
Hermon Hawks Girls81891348

 

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel16422611
Sydney Mason00----
Elise Sargent51-123
Kaylee Bagley1353212
Austyn Atherton20--22
Cam Clough31-1--
Addison Atherton00----
Elizabeth Boles1411-1217
Lily Bean00----
Sage Goeckel00----
Allie Bivins00----
TOTALS5312662335

Hermon

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Daijha Grant00----
Brooklyn Kelley00----
Brooke Gallop821135
Maddie Muth621112
Lila Ryan422---
Kassidy Lebel833-22
MK Tracy00----
Mya Lancaster522-14
Rebecca Balmas1788-12
Madilyn McDougal00----
Nora Idano00----
Lydia Myth00----
TOTALS4819172815

You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

