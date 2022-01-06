Ellsworth Girls Double Up Bucksport 45-22 [PHOTOS/STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 5th game in a row, and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-22 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, January 6th.
The game was never in doubt after the 1st Quarter as Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-1 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-3 at the end of the 1st Half, and 39-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 10 points while Jocelyn Jordan finished with 8 points. The Eagles were 8-19 from the free throw line, and had 1 3-pointer, with Morgan Clifford sinking it.
Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 16 points. Samantha Cyr had 4 points. The Golden Bucks were 4-14 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth, now 6-3 will play at Mt. View on Saturday, January 8th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA internet Radio.
Bucksport is now 2-5, having lost 5 in a row. They play host to Belfast on Saturday, January 8th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucksport Girls
|1
|2
|6
|13
|22
|Ellsworth Girls
|21
|11
|7
|6
|45
Box Score
Bucksport
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Samantha Cyr
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Abby Hanscom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Makenzie Nault
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Makayla Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jetta Shook
|1
|16
|6
|6
|0
|4
|9
|11
|Faith Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Riley Buonopane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kaitlyn Flannery
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Rylee Coombs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Makenzie Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jayden Tripp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Mercedes Taungatua
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|22
|9
|9
|-
|4
|14
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Abby Radel
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Alex Bivins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Megan Jordan
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Lily Bean
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Anna Stevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|1
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|6
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|45
|18
|17
|1
|8
|19
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.
