Ellsworth Girls Double Up Bucksport 45-22 [PHOTOS/STATS]

January 6, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 5th game in a row, and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-22 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, January 6th.

The game was never in doubt after the 1st Quarter as Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-1 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-3 at the end of the 1st Half, and 39-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 10 points while Jocelyn Jordan finished with 8 points. The Eagles were 8-19 from the free throw line, and had 1 3-pointer, with Morgan Clifford sinking it.

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 16 points. Samantha Cyr had 4 points. The Golden Bucks were 4-14 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth, now 6-3 will play at Mt. View on Saturday, January 8th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA internet Radio.

Bucksport is now 2-5, having lost 5 in a row. They play host to Belfast on Saturday, January 8th.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport Girls1261322
Ellsworth Girls21117645

Box Score

Bucksport

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Samantha Cyr1422003
2Abby Hanscom1000000
3Makenzie Nault1000000
4Makayla Miller1000000
10Jetta Shook11666049
11Faith Vincent1000002
12Riley Buonopane1000000
15Kaitlyn Flannery1211000
21Rylee Coombs1000000
32Makenzie Brooks1000000
33Jayden Tripp1000000
50Mercedes Taungatua1000000
TOTALS12299-414

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel1422004
3Alex Bivins1000002
4Jocelyn Jordan1844000
10Megan Jordan1422000
11Morgan Clifford1521100
12Aaliyah Manning1000000
14Addison Atherton1311012
15Brooke Pirie1622022
21Lily Bean1522011
23Anna Stevens1000000
31Elise Sargent1000000
33Grace Jaffray11033046
34Sophia Lynch1000002
TOTALS14518171819

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.

Ellsworth-Bucksport Girls Basketball January 6, 2002

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team played host to Bucksport on Thursday, January 6th

 

