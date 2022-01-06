Ellsworth Girls Double Up Bucksport 45-22 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 5th game in a row, and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-22 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, January 6th.

The game was never in doubt after the 1st Quarter as Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-1 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-3 at the end of the 1st Half, and 39-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 10 points while Jocelyn Jordan finished with 8 points. The Eagles were 8-19 from the free throw line, and had 1 3-pointer, with Morgan Clifford sinking it.

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 16 points. Samantha Cyr had 4 points. The Golden Bucks were 4-14 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth, now 6-3 will play at Mt. View on Saturday, January 8th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA internet Radio.

Bucksport is now 2-5, having lost 5 in a row. They play host to Belfast on Saturday, January 8th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 1 2 6 13 22 Ellsworth Girls 21 11 7 6 45

Box Score

Bucksport

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Samantha Cyr 1 4 2 2 0 0 3 2 Abby Hanscom 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Makenzie Nault 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Makayla Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Jetta Shook 1 16 6 6 0 4 9 11 Faith Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 Riley Buonopane 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Kaitlyn Flannery 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Rylee Coombs 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Makenzie Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Jayden Tripp 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Mercedes Taungatua 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 22 9 9 - 4 14

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 1 4 2 2 0 0 4 3 Alex Bivins 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 Jocelyn Jordan 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 10 Megan Jordan 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 15 Brooke Pirie 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 21 Lily Bean 1 5 2 2 0 1 1 23 Anna Stevens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 1 10 3 3 0 4 6 34 Sophia Lynch 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 TOTALS 1 45 18 17 1 8 19

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.