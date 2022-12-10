Ellsworth Girls Gallop Past Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon, December 10th in the 1st game of the 2022-23 season.
Ellsworth led 55-6 at the end of the 1st Half, and 79-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Every Eagle scored, with Elizabeth Boles and Kaylee Bagley scoring their 1st varsity points.
Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford and Elise Sargent who each had 12 points. Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray each finished with 10 points. Ellsworth was 9-21 from the free throw line. Morgan Clifford had 4 3-pointers, and Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton and Elizabeth Boles each had 2 3-pointers.
Arianna Bradeen and Olivia Kirby led the Mustangs with 4 points.
Ellsworth is 1-0 and will play at MDI on Thursday, December 15th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
Mount View is 0-1. The Mustangs will play at Belfast on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.
You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night December 12th for Week 1's nominees. Voting will take place Tuesday-Thursday with the winner being announced on Friday, December 16th.
Box Score
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|8
|4
|-
|-
|2
|Kaylee Bagley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Elise Sargent
|12
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Megan Jordan
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Morgan Clifford
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|7
|2
|-
|3
|6
|Addison Atherton
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Boles
|12
|3
|2
|-
|2
|Lily Bean
|4
|2
|-
|--
|-
|Savannah Edgecomb
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Grace Jaffray
|10
|4
|-
|2
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|89
|27
|8
|9
|21
Mount View
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Isabella Serrano
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|Emily Richards
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Julia Richards
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Parsons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Esmae Cote
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lacey Landers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Ferreira
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Katherine Hamilton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Kirby
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Hurd
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lindsay Reynolds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Jazlynn Totman
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|Ari Bradeen
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Maggie Natale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Loremz
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|16
|6
|-
|4
|13