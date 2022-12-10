Ellsworth Girls Gallop Past Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon, December 10th in the 1st game of the 2022-23 season.

Ellsworth led 55-6 at the end of the 1st Half, and 79-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Every Eagle scored, with Elizabeth Boles and Kaylee Bagley scoring their 1st varsity points.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford and Elise Sargent who each had 12 points. Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray each finished with 10 points. Ellsworth was 9-21 from the free throw line. Morgan Clifford had 4 3-pointers, and Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton and Elizabeth Boles each had 2 3-pointers.

Arianna Bradeen and Olivia Kirby led the Mustangs with 4 points.

Ellsworth is 1-0 and will play at MDI on Thursday, December 15th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Mount View is 0-1. The Mustangs will play at Belfast on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 8 4 - - 2 Kaylee Bagley 2 1 - - 2 Elise Sargent 12 2 2 2 3 Megan Jordan 9 4 - 1 2 Morgan Clifford 12 - 4 - - Aaliyah Manning 7 2 - 3 6 Addison Atherton 10 2 2 - - Elizabeth Boles 12 3 2 - 2 Lily Bean 4 2 - -- - Savannah Edgecomb 3 1 - 1 2 Grace Jaffray 10 4 - 2 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 89 27 8 9 21

Mount View