Ellsworth Girls Gallop Past Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 [STATS]

Ellsworth-Mt. View Girls Basketball December 10, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girls raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon, December 10th in the 1st game of the 2022-23 season.

Ellsworth led 55-6 at the end of the 1st Half, and 79-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Every Eagle scored, with Elizabeth Boles and Kaylee Bagley scoring their 1st varsity points.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford and Elise Sargent who each had 12 points. Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray each finished with 10 points. Ellsworth was 9-21 from the free throw line. Morgan Clifford had 4 3-pointers, and Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton and Elizabeth Boles each had 2 3-pointers.

Arianna Bradeen and Olivia Kirby led the Mustangs with 4 points.

Ellsworth is 1-0 and will play at MDI on Thursday, December 15th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Mount View is 0-1. The Mustangs will play at Belfast on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel84--2
Kaylee Bagley21--2
Elise Sargent122223
Megan Jordan94-12
Morgan Clifford12-4--
Aaliyah Manning72-36
Addison Atherton1022--
Elizabeth Boles1232-2
Lily Bean42----
Savannah Edgecomb31-12
Grace Jaffray104-24
TEAM0----
TOTALS89278921

Mount View

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Isabella Serrano2--23
Emily Richards21--1
Julia Richards0----
Lily Parsons0----
Esmae Cote0----
Lacey Landers0----
Hannah Ferreira0----
Katherine Hamilton0----
Olivia Kirby42---
Emma Hurd0----
Lindsay Reynolds0---1
Jazlynn Totman2--24
Ari Bradeen42--2
Maggie Natale0----
Savannah Loremz21--2
TEAM0----
TOTALS166-413

 

 

 

 

