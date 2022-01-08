Ellsworth Girls Win 6th in a Row Beat Mt. View 69-43 [STATS]

Ellsworth - Mount View Girls January 8, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 6th game in a row, defeating the Mt. View Mustangs 69-43 in Thorndike, Saturday afternoon January 8th. The Eagles poured in 9 3-pointers in the game

Ellsworth raced out to  25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, as they sank 6 3-pointers. it was 39-16 at the end of the 1st Half, and 55-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had a game-high 27 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points. Of note - Anna Stevens scored her 1st varsity points, finishing with 3 points. Ellsworth was 8-18 from the free throw line. Morgan Clifford had 3 of Ellsworth's 9 3-pointers. Addison Atherton, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each had 2 3-pointers for the Eagles.

Mount View was led by Hannah Coolen with 15 points, while Ari Bradeen had 9 points. The Mustangs were 14-24 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Hannah Coolen

Ellsworth, now 7-3 on the season will play host to Washington Academy on Thursday, January 13th. That game tips off at a special early start of 6:30 and will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Mount View, 3-5, plays host to Medomak Valley on Monday, January 11th.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls2514161469
Mt View Girls79161143

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel844000
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan422000
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford930300
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton831202
15Brooke Pirie411022
21Lily Bean620200
23Anna Stevens311013
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray271082511
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS6926179818

Mount View

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Brooke Dyer211001
5Giulia Fernando000001
10Syd Vogel211000
11Madison Rioux000000
13Carli Finn211000
15Lindsey Reynolds000000
21Kricket Thompson000000
22Hannah Coolen1543168
24Ari Bradeen933036
33Kayleigh Dunton422000
34Savannah Lorenz922058
TOTALS43141311424
