Ellsworth Girls Win 6th in a Row Beat Mt. View 69-43 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 6th game in a row, defeating the Mt. View Mustangs 69-43 in Thorndike, Saturday afternoon January 8th. The Eagles poured in 9 3-pointers in the game
Ellsworth raced out to 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, as they sank 6 3-pointers. it was 39-16 at the end of the 1st Half, and 55-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had a game-high 27 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points. Of note - Anna Stevens scored her 1st varsity points, finishing with 3 points. Ellsworth was 8-18 from the free throw line. Morgan Clifford had 3 of Ellsworth's 9 3-pointers. Addison Atherton, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each had 2 3-pointers for the Eagles.
Mount View was led by Hannah Coolen with 15 points, while Ari Bradeen had 9 points. The Mustangs were 14-24 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Hannah Coolen
Ellsworth, now 7-3 on the season will play host to Washington Academy on Thursday, January 13th. That game tips off at a special early start of 6:30 and will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel
Mount View, 3-5, plays host to Medomak Valley on Monday, January 11th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|25
|14
|16
|14
|69
|Mt View Girls
|7
|9
|16
|11
|43
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Abby Radel
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Bivins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Megan Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Lily Bean
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|23
|Anna Stevens
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|31
|Elise Sargent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|27
|10
|8
|2
|5
|11
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|69
|26
|17
|9
|8
|18
Mount View
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Brooke Dyer
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Giulia Fernando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Syd Vogel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Madison Rioux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Carli Finn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lindsey Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Kricket Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Hannah Coolen
|15
|4
|3
|1
|6
|8
|24
|Ari Bradeen
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|33
|Kayleigh Dunton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Savannah Lorenz
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|TOTALS
|43
|14
|13
|1
|14
|24