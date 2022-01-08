Ellsworth Girls Win 6th in a Row Beat Mt. View 69-43 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 6th game in a row, defeating the Mt. View Mustangs 69-43 in Thorndike, Saturday afternoon January 8th. The Eagles poured in 9 3-pointers in the game

Ellsworth raced out to 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, as they sank 6 3-pointers. it was 39-16 at the end of the 1st Half, and 55-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had a game-high 27 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points. Of note - Anna Stevens scored her 1st varsity points, finishing with 3 points. Ellsworth was 8-18 from the free throw line. Morgan Clifford had 3 of Ellsworth's 9 3-pointers. Addison Atherton, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each had 2 3-pointers for the Eagles.

Mount View was led by Hannah Coolen with 15 points, while Ari Bradeen had 9 points. The Mustangs were 14-24 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Hannah Coolen

Ellsworth, now 7-3 on the season will play host to Washington Academy on Thursday, January 13th. That game tips off at a special early start of 6:30 and will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Mount View, 3-5, plays host to Medomak Valley on Monday, January 11th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 25 14 16 14 69 Mt View Girls 7 9 16 11 43

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 8 4 4 0 0 0 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 4 2 2 0 0 0 10 Megan Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 9 3 0 3 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 8 3 1 2 0 2 15 Brooke Pirie 4 1 1 0 2 2 21 Lily Bean 6 2 0 2 0 0 23 Anna Stevens 3 1 1 0 1 3 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 27 10 8 2 5 11 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 69 26 17 9 8 18

Mount View