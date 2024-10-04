Ernie Clark picks winners for high school football Week 5

Ernie Clark picks winners for high school football Week 5

Week 5 — 2024

Last week: 14-6 (.700)

Season: 62-18 (.775)

 

Friday’s games -

Windham 27, Bangor 21

Brewer 30, MCI 28

Foxcroft Academy 22, Hermon 21

Oceanside 28, Medomak Valley 26

Old Town 30, Belfast 14

Winslow 22,John Bapst 12

Mattanawcook Academy 32, Madison 6

Gardiner 18, Skowhegan 14

Lawrence 30, Messalonskee 27

Falmouth 24, Mt. Blue 6

Eight-player -

Greely 35, MDI 24

Mount Ararat 20, Camden Hills 16

Orono 42, Bucksport 20

Boothbay 18, Telstar 6

Ellsworth 30, Valley Mustangs 6

Stearns 42, Houlton 28

Saturday’s games -

Nokomis 21, Hampden Academy 20

Eight-player -

Dexter 21, Washington Academy 20

Sacopee Valley 28, Mount View 6

Gray-New Gloucester 34, Waterville 16

Categories: Articles, High School Football, High School Sports, Local Sports, Maine Sports, Shows, The Drive, Top Stories

More From 92.9 The Ticket