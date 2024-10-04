Ernie Clark picks winners for high school football Week 5
Week 5 — 2024
Last week: 14-6 (.700)
Season: 62-18 (.775)
Friday’s games -
Windham 27, Bangor 21
Brewer 30, MCI 28
Foxcroft Academy 22, Hermon 21
Oceanside 28, Medomak Valley 26
Old Town 30, Belfast 14
Winslow 22,John Bapst 12
Mattanawcook Academy 32, Madison 6
Gardiner 18, Skowhegan 14
Lawrence 30, Messalonskee 27
Falmouth 24, Mt. Blue 6
Eight-player -
Greely 35, MDI 24
Mount Ararat 20, Camden Hills 16
Orono 42, Bucksport 20
Boothbay 18, Telstar 6
Ellsworth 30, Valley Mustangs 6
Stearns 42, Houlton 28
Saturday’s games -
Nokomis 21, Hampden Academy 20
Eight-player -
Dexter 21, Washington Academy 20
Sacopee Valley 28, Mount View 6
Gray-New Gloucester 34, Waterville 16